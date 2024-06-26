Five Olympic bound Indian boxers to train in Germany

Guwahati, Jun 26: Five Olympics-bound Indian boxers will head to the Olympic Centre in Saarbrucken, Germany, for a month-long training camp starting on June 28 as part of their final preparations ahead of the Games.

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (51 kg) will, however, continue to train at the Sports Authority of India’s Shilaroo centre with his coaches and support staff from the national camp and will join the rest of the team in France.



Supported by REC Limited, a leading Maharatna Company under the Ministry of Power, the contingent boasting of the likes of world champion Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, Nishant Dev (71 kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg), along with Preeti Pawar (54 kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57 kg), will train alongside the national squads of Ireland, USA, Mongolia, Germany and Denmark among others.



“The training camp in Saarbrucken will not just provide the Indian contingent with an opportunity to spar with quality boxers from different countries; it will also help them acclimatise well before the Games as the weather conditions in Germany are similar to the ones they will encounter in Paris,” said Boxing Federation of India secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita.



Six Indian pugilists, four women and two men, have qualified for the Paris Olympics and five of them will be training in Germany till July 22 before heading to the French capital for the Games.



India has so far won three bronze medals in the Olympic Games, with Vijender Singh opening the nation’s account in 2008 and the legendary Mary Kom adding to that list in 2012. Lovlina will be attempting to become only the third Indian and second woman from the country to win back-to-back Olympic medals.

