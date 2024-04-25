First edition of ‘Cue Sports Premier League’ to be held from May 4

Bengaluru, April 24: Bowring Institute announced the first edition of Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL), a national level Snooker tournament to be held at the South Pavilion Snooker Arena, Bowring Institute, Bengaluru from May 4 to 10.

Noted champions including Padma Bhushan and 27 time World Billiards Champion, Pankaj Advani, and Arjuna Awardees including Aditya Mehta, Sourav Kothari, and National Women’s Champion Vidya Pillai will feature in the first edition of CSPL.

A total of 56 players including both international and national players from across the country will participate in the first edition of the Cue Sports Premier League. These players were selected via auction held in Bengaluru on April 20, by eight teams that will be competing in the first edition of CSPL 2024.

The eight teams competing in the league are named Lightning Legion, Cyclone Crusaders, Summer Tuskers, Hurricane Hawks, Thunderstorm Titans, Tornado Tigers, Whirlwind Warriors and Monsoon Mavericks.

The CSPL will be played in a league format where all the teams will play against each other once and the top 4 teams will play in the semi finals and the final will be played on May 10. The matches will be played in a 7 frame format, with the first six frames having a mix of singles and doubles involving the National, State and Club Categories.

The match format has the best national players playing alongside the state and club Players, allowing them to pass on their experience and knowledge. The league also introduces a one of a kind shootout as the 7th frame of every match which brings added and new excitement to the game of Cue Sports.

Speaking on the idea behind CSPL, Pankaj Advani said, " The CSPL is a unique event which is aimed at integrating players of 3 different categories National, State and Club levels. I’m delighted that Bowring Institute is hosting one of the most exciting snooker tournaments India will witness. As the conceptualiser, ambassador and player of CSPL, I’m looking forward to wearing several hats. I am certain that a championship of this magnitude will attract more players to cue sports and inspire the aspiring cueists to further improve their game.”.

Chairman of Billiards and Snooker at Bowring Institute, Raghavindrra Y R said, "CSPL is designed in such a way that the tournament will give the upcoming players a chance to showcase their skills at the highest level and compete with the best players in the country. We want to provide amateur players with the opportunity to learn, enjoy and succeed with the use of their minds and skills. The league has received a great response, and I am sure that the league will help to promote the sport further and more players will take up the sport professionally".