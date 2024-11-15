FIFA unveils Club World Cup trophy ahead of tournament in 2025

Zurich, Nov 15: FIFA has unveiled the official Club World Cup Trophy that will be lifted for the first time at next year’s tournament. FIFA Club World Cup set to be staged at 12 world class venues across 11 Host Cities in the United States June 15 to July 13 next year. The new trophy, designed by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co., will be presented to the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup winners, who will be crowned after the final at the MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey.

The Trophy, that has a 24 carat gold plated finish, has a 25 features intricate laser engraved inscriptions on both sides, showcasing text and imagery that portray football’s rich history. The inscriptions include a world map and the names of all 211 FIFA Member Associations and the six confederations, representing the geographical and cultural diversity of the beautiful game, FIFA said in a release.

The trophy’s central disc displays an array of icons that capture football’s traditions, including symbols of stadiums and equipment and a world map. The trophy also features engravings in 13 languages and Braille. Space is available to laser engrave the emblems of the winning clubs for 24 editions of the tournament.

Furthermore, the trophy can transform from a shield into a multifaceted and orbital structure an adaptable design that establishes a powerful visual structure. Celebrating both the past and the future of the sport, the trophy features celestial symbols representing the approximate positions of planets at the time of FIFA’s foundation on Saturday, May 21, 1904 in Paris, France, and of the tournament’s opening match on June 15, 2025 in Miami, USA.

"Innovative, inclusive, groundbreaking and truly global, the new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup deserves a trophy that represents all of this. It is both prestigious and timeless a golden trophy that is a symbol of the future and inspired by the past.

“The team who lift this trophy will hold the world of club football in their hands. To the players who win it, history belongs to you! Let’s take it to the world and celebrate it as we look forward to the start of a new era for football when the one and only FIFA club world champions lift the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy in New York New Jersey on 13 July 2025," said FIFA chief Gianni Infantino.

An inspiring message to the champions is also engraved on the trophy, including the following. "To those who hold this trophy, history belongs to you! You are witness to a moment in time that represents the pinnacle of club football, bestowed upon few but celebrated by many." The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy will be presented to the world in its physical form on Thursday, 5 December 2024, when FIFA hosts the tournament’s draw in Miami, USA.

The champions at each edition will receive a replica of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy featuring engravings that mark their triumph after the final. This official FIFA Club World Cup Winner’s Trophy mirrors the perpetual trophy in its craft, construction and scale complete with official name plates emblazoned with club emblems, along with dates relating to their victory.