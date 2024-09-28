FIFA suspends Argentina's Martinez for two matches

Buenos Aires, Sep 28: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez has been suspended by FIFA's disciplinary committee for two matches for "violating principles of fair play". The custodian will miss Argentina's next month's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia.

Martinez violated FIFA's code of conduct during the Copa America matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. After the win against Chile, the goalkeeper was seen holding a replica of the Copa America trophy to his groin area, recreating the celebration he did after the 2022 FIFA World Cup win. The Aston Villa star also faced consequences for his actions following Argentina's 2-1 loss to Colombia on September 10, when he pushed a camera operator's equipment after the final whistle.

The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) said a defense was presented by the player and association before FIFA confirmed the sanctions. "Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play," the AFA said in a statement. "It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee," it added.

La Albiceleste currently sit atop the Conmebol World Cup qualifying standings with 18 points from eight matches, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Colombia. The top six teams from Conmebol will secure direct qualification for the 2026 tournament, while the seventh-placed team will enter an inter confederation playoff for a chance to earn a spot in the competition.