FIDE World Cup 2023: India’s Praggnanandhaa set to face Magnus Carlsen

Guwahati, Aug 22: Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa is all set to take on reigning world champion Magnum Carlsen at the FIDE World Cup 2023 finals on Tuesday.

This comes after the grandmaster registered a stunning victory over world number 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals of the chess tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday. The Indian teenager shocked Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semi-finals.

With this feat, the 18-year-old Chennai boy became only the second Indian player following legendary player Viswanathan Anand to enter the summit clash of the tournament.

"Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," chess legend Viswanathan Anand wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.





