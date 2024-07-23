Few cricket boards blindly follow what Jay Shah says, says ex-Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali

New Delhi, July 23: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised BCCI secretary Jay Shah over India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He also accused Shah of exerting undue influence over other cricket boards to align with his preferences. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already begun preparations for the event, including extensive stadium renovations. However, India's participation remains uncertain, casting a shadow over the tournament's planning.

BCCI requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate India's Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue. This move is expected as the Indian government is likely to deny approval for the team’s travel to Pakistan. Ali frustrated by BCCI’s stance, voiced his concerns on his YouTube channel, stating, "There are 5-6 boards, they will talk with their tails wagging what Jay Shah will say. If he says the Champions Trophy will be in Pakistan, they’ll agree. If he says it’ll be a hybrid model, they’ll go with that too."

The former cricketer suggested that Shah has secured the support of major cricket boards by offering substantial payments for player participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "It’s because when their players play in the IPL, BCCI pays their boards a huge amount whether it’s the English board, New Zealand board, West Indies board, or Australia board," Ali said.

Recently, at the ICC annual conference in Colombo, the budget for the 2025 Champions Trophy was officially approved. This approval was granted on the final day of the meeting. Pakistan, the host nation, was represented by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi. The budget was meticulously prepared by ICC Chief Finance Officer Ankur Khanna and PCB chief finance officer Javed Murtaza. The Champions Trophy is scheduled to run from February 19 to March 9, 2025.