‘Family First’ approach keeps NorthEast United FC steady amid ISL turmoil

Guwahati, Feb 10: After months of uncertainty that threatened to derail Indian football, the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to resume on February 14 in a revamped, shortened format.

While several top-tier clubs struggled to stay afloat, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) emerged as a rare example of stability during the crisis.

The Guwahati-based club’s chief executive officer Mandar Tamhane attributed this resilience to the “family-first” philosophy of owner John Abraham, whose personal commitment helped the club weather the storm.

“John has been extremely supportive. He is the only non-corporate owner in the league and invests his personal money into the club,” Tamhane told The Assam Tribune in Guwahati.

“He was very clear that salaries should not be stopped because livelihoods depend on them. There was a strong human element in his decision-making", he added.

During a phase marked by financial anxiety and professional limbo for players and staff across the league, NorthEast United FC ensured that salaries were paid on time, reinforcing a sense of unity within the squad.

Tamhane admitted that such uncertainty was unprecedented but said the club prepared for the worst.

“If we see ourselves as a family, then losses, financial or mental have to be shared. That mindset helped us get through that period together,” he said.

The 2025–26 ISL season, delayed by nearly four months, has been restructured by the All India Football Federation into a high-speed, single-leg round-robin competition. The 12th edition will feature 14 teams, each playing just 13 matches.

“We want to win the league. That is the goal,” Tamhane said. “With only 13 matches, there is no room for a slow start. Pressure is part of sport, and we accept that.”

NEUFC will, however, miss the services of prolific Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who has been loaned out to Indonesian side Persija Jakarta after a record-breaking season of 23 goals in 25 appearances.

Tamhane confirmed that Ajaraie has signed a two-year contract extension and is expected to return.

“We will miss him, but this move was necessary due to financial realities and the need for him to get regular game time,” he explained.

Fresh from retaining the Durand Cup, the Highlanders now see the upcoming weeks as an opportunity for Indian players to rise to the occasion, especially with a reduced foreign-player quota across the league.

While the current ISL format is a response to difficult circumstances, Tamhane remains optimistic. “We are at least on a path where it is no longer a disaster. From next year, we want to return to a proper calendar with pre-season, Durand Cup, ISL and Super Cup in sequence,” he said.