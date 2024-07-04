Expecting Riyan to do the same for Assam that Dhoni did for Jharkhand: Saba Karim

Guwahati, Jul 4: Terming Riyan Parag’s selection to the national team as a significant development for Assam and Northeast India, former India cricketer Syed Saba Karim said it has opened a window of opportunity for young cricketers across the region.

In an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune ahead of the Indian tour of Zimbabwe, the former wicketkeeper expressed high hopes for Riyan, expecting him to have a transformative impact on Assam similar to what Mahendra Singh Dhoni had on Jharkhand.



“It’s brilliant news for Assam and Northeast. I think it will open a window for the cricketers of the Northeast. And I’m very happy to see Riyan as part of the Indian side. This year, Riyan has kind of reinvented himself,” said Saba Karim during the interview arranged by Sony Sports Network.



Karim emphasised that players from emerging states getting selected for the national team can significantly contribute to the growth of cricket in their respective states.



“Once Riyan represents India, he can become an inspirational figure, as has happened with many cricketers from emerging states. Look at Jharkhand — because of MS Dhoni, the energy of the state changed. That’s what we expect to see in Assam as well,” said Karim, a panellist on Sony Sports Network for the India-Zimbabwe T20 series.



“Riyan has worked very hard to reach this position. Now, it’s up to him to transform his domestic performance to the international level.”



With his selection for the national team, Riyan becomes the first man from Assam to receive this honour.



India will play five T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe, starting on July 6. Commenting on the team composition, predominantly comprising youngsters, Saba Karim said it’s a balanced side. He sees it as an opportunity for the youngsters to perform and fill the slots vacated by the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja in the T20 side.



“I think this is a pretty well-balanced side with a number of international cricketers who have experience playing T20 internationals for India. Additionally, we have some excellent performers in domestic T20 tournaments. It’s a great opportunity for these youngsters to go out and do well in Zimbabwe,” said Karim, who represented India in 34 ODIs and one Test.



According to Karim, the Zimbabwe tour marks the beginning of a transformation phase.



“I think all the youngsters know that there are three slots up for grabs now. They will have enough opportunities to come and achieve what these select cricketers (Rohit, Kohli, Jadeja) have done for India. They have left their legacies, which will not be easy to emulate, but I’m sure we have an abundance of talent and potential to seize these slots,” he added.



