Ex-cricketer Khagen Deka passes away

Guwahati, April 20: In a sad news for the cricket fraternity, former Assam cricketer Khagen Deka passed away following a prolonged illness at his residence here on Thursday.



He was 76.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. Deka, who was a resident of Zoo Road, Guwahati and a retired employee of NF Railway, Maligaon, was known for his exceptional skills as a wicket-keeper and middle-order batter.

Deka made his first class debut in the 1971-72 season against Bihar at Maligaon, Guwahati and played two matches for Assam. He was also a noted football player who represented Gauhati Town Club and Maharana Club in the prestigious Bordoloi Trophy.

Deka was a versatile personality and even acted in some popular Assamese films.

The news of his demise has left the sports community in Assam mourning. His last rites were performed at Nabagraha in Guwahati.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and Veteran Cricket Association of Assam (VCAA) among others extended their condolences to the aggrieved family members of the deceased in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Navarang Club, a leading cricket club, where Deka was a member, also paid tribute to the demised soul.