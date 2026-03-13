Ex-AIFF general secretary Kushal Das passes away at 66

New Delhi, March 13: Former general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kushal Das passed away here on Friday at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Das, who served the federation for 12 years, took charge as the AIFF general secretary in November 2010. Before joining AIFF, Das served as the chief financial officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.

He oversaw landmark events and structural changes that helped raise the profile of the sport in India. The country successfully hosted the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup. Women’s football also witnessed important progress during this period with the launch of the Indian Women's League in 2017. Towards the end of his tenure, India successfully hosted major international tournaments, including the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

In 2022, the seasoned administrator had resigned from his post at AIFF, citing health reasons.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey condoled the passing ofone of the longest-serving General Secretaries , saying, "Kushal Das played an important role in the administration and development of Indian football during his tenure as General Secretary of the AIFF. His efforts towards Indian football will always be remembered. On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

AIFF deputy secretary general M. Satyanarayan added, “It is indeed sad to hear of Mr Das’s demise. He was one of the longest-serving General Secretaries of the AIFF, serving for over 12 years. During his tenure, the administration at Football House saw many changes and several new departments were created. “I had personally reached out to him on numerous occasions, and his demise leaves a huge void in sports administration. May his soul rest in peace.”

A chartered accountant by profession, Kushal Das brought extensive experience in sports management and administration to Indian football. In his early professional years, he worked with several international organisations, including PwC, GSK, and Shell. In 1996, he joined IMG as Chief Financial Officer when the global sports marketing and television production company entered the Indian market.

Former AIFF chief and ex-FIFA council member Praful Patel also expressed his condolences. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Kushal Das, the former General Secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). A seasoned administrator, his decade-long tenure was instrumental in professionalising Indian football and successfully hosting the historic 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup," Patel posted on X.

"​Beyond the boardroom, his commitment to youth development and building a modern roadmap for the sport leaves a lasting legacy. During this time of immense grief, my heartfelt condolences are with his family and the football fraternity he served with such distinction. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

