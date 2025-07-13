Europa League winner Jairo Samperio joins NorthEast United FC

Guwahati, July 13: UEFA Europa League winner Jairo Samperio has joined NorthEast United FC along with fellow Spaniard Andy Rodriguez for the 2025–26 season. The duo took part in the club’s training session in Guwahati on Sunday.

Jairo, 31, is a versatile attacking player who can operate on the wings, as a No. 9 or a No. 10. A product of Racing Santander’s academy, he made his professional debut in 2011 before moving to Sevilla FC in 2013.

In his only season with Sevilla, Jairo scored four goals in 25 appearances and lifted the UEFA Europa League. He later moved to the Bundesliga with Mainz 05, where he spent three seasons and famously scored in a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich.

“I am delighted to join NorthEast United FC and ready for this exciting chapter of my career in India. Playing in a new league and representing such a passionate region is something I’m looking forward to. I cannot wait to feel the energy of the Highlanders’ fans and contribute to the team’s success,” Jairo said.

Following his time in Germany, he had spells with Las Palmas, Hamburger SV, Malaga CF, and Hungarian sides Budapest Honved FC and Mezokovesdi SE. He last featured for Sestao River in Spain’s third division before making the move to India.

"Jairo brings with him an incredible pedigree, having played at the highest levels in Spain and Germany. His technical quality, intelligence in the final third, and ability to impact games with both goals and assists will add a different dimension to our attack,” said Juan Pedro Benali, head coach of NorthEast United FC.

“Signing a player of Jairo’s calibre is a statement of intent. His experience in elite European competitions, combined with his hunger to embrace new challenges, makes him a valuable addition to the club,” said Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC.

Andy Rodriguez:

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, 35, who turned out for FC Cartagena last season in the Spanish second division, is a seasoned midfielder capable of playing multiple roles in central areas and even dropping into the backline when required. A graduate of the Real Madrid Academy, he has also played for Levante UD, SD Ponferradina and Burgos CF.

Rodriguez has made 219 appearances in the Spanish second division, contributing 21 goals and 14 assists. Across all Spanish competitions, he has played close to 450 games, scoring 66 goals and providing 18 assists.

“I am thrilled to join NorthEast United FC as it will be my first time playing in India. I have heard amazing things about the club, and I am eager to get started. I am looking forward to contributing to the team’s success and creating some memorable moments on and off the pitch,” Rodriguez said.