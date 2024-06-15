Euro 2024: Host Germany cruises to 5-1 win over Scotland in tournament opener

Munich, June 15: The host country is off to a flying start at the 2024 European Championship as Germany stomp Scotland 5-1 at the Allianz Arena at the opening game of the tournament.



Deutschland looked dominant from the opening minute and got their first goal in the 10th minute when Joshua Kimmich whipped in a ball from the flank which was slotted in the back of the net by Florian Wirtz.



Germany continued their constant pressure and doubled their lead in the 19th minute. Captain Ikay Gundogan beat the Scottish press with a smooth turn and slid the ball through the opposition defense to find Kai Havertz. The Arsenal forward pulled it back for young star Jamal Musiala who made no mistake in converting the chance.



Things went from bad to worse for Scotland when a rash tackle by Ryan Porteous on Gundogan saw him receive a red card and award the hosts a penalty on the cusp of halftime. Havertz was called up to take the responsibility and the 25-year old added the third to the tally in the 45th minute of the game.

A double change in the second half saw the introduction of Niclas Fullkrug and Leroy Sane to replace Kai Havertz and Florian Wirtz. Fullkrug showed instant impact as he hammered the ball with a thumping volley that rocketed into the top corner giving the keeper no chance to take the score to four. He also scored his second minutes later but the goal was ruled as offside.

The Scottish side got their consolation goal in the 87th minute when a set piece saw Rudiger put the ball in his own net to take the score to 4-1. Substitute Emre Can put the icing on the cake with a goal from outside the box to finish off their opposition in the 93rd minute.

Germany could not have asked for a better start to their home Euros as they will look to build on this performance and hope to pick up all nine points from the Group Stage. Scotland on the other hand will have to brush off this defeat and aim to be better against Hungary and Switzerland if they aim to make it past the stage for the first time in their history.