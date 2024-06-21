Euro 2024: Hjulmand stunner cancels out Kane goal as Denmark hold England 1-1

Frankfurt, June 21: Morten Hjulmand scored the equaliser as Denmark came back to hold favourites England to a 1-1 draw in a Group C match of the UEFA Euro 2024 here on Thursday. Hjulmand struck in the 34th minute to cancel out the goal scored by Harry Kane in the 18th minute as Denmark and England played out a tight 1-1 draw in an even contest in Group C. Both goals came in the first half and the two sides made some good attempts in the second session but could not find the back of the net.



With this draw, England moved to four points from two matches while Denmark and Slovenia have two points each from two draws. Serbia have one point from two games. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's shot on target within the very first minute seemed to promise an end-to-end contest, but what soon transpired was an England team controlling possession and scant opportunities for either side.

The Three Lions eventually upped the tempo, however, and after a good chance for Phil Foden, Harry Kane buried a diverted cross from close range. After that, Denmark began cranking up the pressure and they reaped the benefits. Morten Hjulmand chose the perfect moment to score his first international goal, equalising with an exquisite long-range strike into the bottom corner.

Denmark also created the second half's first chance, with Jonas Wind's shot being blocked. The Danes enjoyed spells of fluid possession after the restart, dictating the pace of the game, but it was England who went closest to adding to the scoreline, with a Foden shot coming back off a post.



Both coaches made changes in an attempt to eke out victory, and substitute Ollie Watkins on for Kane had a chance to find the net swiftly after coming on, only for Kasper Schmeichel to deny him. Andreas Christensen then fired over at the other end, ensuring an absorbing game ended all square.