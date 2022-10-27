Equal payment: This landmark decision will encourage more girls to play cricket, says BCCI Joint secretary Devajit Saikia

Guwahati, Oct 27: Thursday, October 27 of 2022, will be a landmark day in Indian sports with the BCCI deciding to pay equally for the women cricketers.



This is being hailed as a historic move towards gender equality in India.

Former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia who has recently been elected as the Joint Secretary of BCCI said that the landmark decision would certainly help in removing gender disparity and encourage more girls to take cricket as a profession.

"The Indian women's cricket team has continuously made the country proud with their superb performances across the globe and pay equity is a significant move to appreciate the hard yards the team has been putting in to yield magnificent results," said Saikia.

As per the decisions taken in the 15th Apex Council meeting on Thursday, the contracted women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts – Test (Rs 15 lakh), ODI (Rs 6 lakh), T20I (Rs 3 lakh).

"I am delighted that the BCCI Apex Council has taken this historic decision as women's cricket in India continues to rise. This landmark decision will certainly help in removing gender disparity and encourage more girls to take cricket as a profession."

On the development, BCCI Apex Council Member Mamon Majumdar who hails from Mizoram said: "It is a landmark decision. The pay equity between men and women players is an important step for the future of women cricket. As for me, I am very happy that in my first Apex Council meeting such a significant decision which will bolster women cricket."

Earlier, ACA also hailed the decision. "This is a historic move by the BCCI towards gender equality. This decision will set an example for other sports organisations in India and abroad," tweeted ACA.