London, May 31: Cricket Regulator, an independent body established to look into anti-discrimination, anti-corruption, anti doping, misconduct, and safeguarding, has found England's pacer Brydon Carse guilty of corruption as he bet on cricket matches. Surprisingly, the body formed in 2023, suspended Carse from all cricket for 16 months with 13 months of that ban suspended for two years, claiming that there were mitigating factors that compelled it to do so.



Carse was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019. Carse did not place bets on games in which he was participating. Cricket’s betting integrity rules mean that no professional participant (player, coach, or other support staff) is permitted to bet on any cricket anywhere in the world. Thus, Cricket Regulator launched an investigation against him, the report of which was released on Friday.



The 28 year old Carse is a South Africa-born English cricketer, who represents Durham County Cricket Club at the domestic level and has played 14 ODIs and three T20Is as a right-hand pacer.



According to the anti-corruption probe report, Carse accepted the charges, co-operated with the Cricket Regulator throughout the investigation, and has demonstrated significant remorse for his actions. There was no evidence to suggest any wider integrity concerns from Carse’s actions.



Other significant mitigating factors were considered by the Cricket Regulator and the Cricket Discipline Commission when determining the sanction. Carse will be suspended from playing in any cricket between May 28, 2024, and August 28, 2024, the Cricket Regulator said in a report on Friday. Provided Carse does not commit any further offences contrary to the anti-corruption rules over the next two years. he will not face any further penalties, the report said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has accepted and supported the decision by the Cricket Regulator.



We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities, the ECB said in a statement.



We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers, an ECB spokesperson said, adding We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket.



Dave Lewis, Interim Director of the Cricket Regulator, said, The Cricket Regulator understands the many challenges participants can face and will handle cases fairly, with understanding and support for anyone who wishes to come forward. We also encourage any participant struggling with any welfare concerns to seek assistance from the PCA or other trusted professional source.