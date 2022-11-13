84 years of service to the nation
England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win T20 World Cup

By PTI

Melbourne, Nov 13: England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title here on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

PTI


