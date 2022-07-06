84 years of service to the nation
Sports

'Embarrassing' and 'pathetic': Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations

By IANS
Embarrassing and pathetic: Kohli slammed on social media for his on-field celebrations
Photo: IANS

Edgbaston, July 6: Former India skipper Virat Kohli's aggression and "embarrassing" celebrations on the cricket field have not gone down well with several of his fans and critics, who have made their displeasure known by taking to social media to criticise one of India's most successful Test captains.

While England middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow may have dismissed his angry exchanges with Kohli on Day 3 of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston by saying it was part and parcel of the game, given the fiercely competitive nature of the sport, it did leave several cricket pundits unhappy with the Indian stalwart's gestures.

As Bairstow walked off after scoring a fighting 106 in the first innings, cameras caught Kohli blowing him a kiss. Earlier, on a truncated day two of the Test when Bairstow was off to a slow start in bowler-friendly conditions, Kohli was heard saying, "A bit faster than Southee, eh?"

As Kohli kept chirping from the slip cordon, he attracted Bairstow's attention and thus began the exchange of words between the two. In between, Kohli was seen putting his finger on his mouth and gesturing to Bairstow to get back to batting, with words like "shut up, just stand and bat" coming in the 33rd over. The umpires had to come in to separate the duo as England skipper Ben Stokes saw all of this from the non-striker's end.

English broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan took to social media and posted an image of Kohli blowing a kiss towards Bairstow as the England batter made his way to the dressing room.

"Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who's scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years," tweeted Morgan.

Another critic was even more uncharitable, saying, "Few players more insufferable in test cricket than Virat Kohli. Blowing kisses at Bairstow who's scored more centuries today than Kohli has in about three years. Focus on your own game. #ENGvsIND."

Another cricket broadcaster Fabian Cowdrey tweeted, "No idea why #Kohli has to act the way he does. He's a world class player, but blowing kisses to Bairstow on his way off... Seriously? #ENGvIND."

Another fan felt Kohli's celebrations were "pathetic". "Virat Kohli's celebration there is embarrassing and pathetic. I'd be having a word personally, I don't like it. It's excessive and over the top for no reason #ENGvIND," while a fan opined that the India cricketer should have been warned by the cricket bodies now.

"Kohli should have been warned by now. Running up to the batsman to celebrate in their face. A great player, but someone who you just can't respect when he shows absolutely none to anyone else," he said.

IANS


Badminton Asia Technical Committee apologises to Sindhu for 'human error'
5 July 2022 9:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: Badminton Asia Technical Committee chairman Chih Shen Chen has apologised to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships
3 July 2022 10:13 AM GMT

Bangalore, Jul 3: Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

West Indies great Lara congratulates Bumrah after Indian breaks his record
3 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Edgbaston, July 3: West Indies legend Brian Lara on Sunday congratulated India Test skipper for the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sindhu wins, Saina loses in Malaysia Open
29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jun 29: Two stalwarts of Indian women's badminton, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away
28 Jun 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 28: Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passed away at Jalandhar in the early hours...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series after T20 World Cup
28 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Wellington, Jun 28: India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI
26 Jun 2022 6:58 AM GMT

Birmingham, Jun 26: India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Rapid Antigen...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not having a coach during 1983 World Cup worked to our advantage: Kris Srikkanth
25 Jun 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Chennai, June 25: Not having a coach during the 1983 World Cup in England worked to the advantage of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Manipur girls to represent India at Asian Bodybuilding Championship
23 Jun 2022 7:52 AM GMT

Imphal, June 23: Two girls from Manipur will represent India at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding &...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian women go down 0-1 to Sweden in 3-nations U23 football event
23 Jun 2022 5:52 AM GMT

Stockholm, Jun 23: A spirited show by the Indian women's football team went in vain as an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Italian Ceccon breaks world record on third day of FINA Worlds
21 Jun 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Budapest, June 21: Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon set a new world record of 51.60 seconds in the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ashwin has not travelled to England after testing positive for COVID-19: BCCI source
21 Jun 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Bengaluru, Jun 21: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has not travelled to the United Kingdom...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India's Anahat Singh wins Asian Junior Squash title in U-15 category
2022-06-19T19:30:50+05:30

New Delhi, Jun 19: Promising Indian player Anahat Singh won the gold medal in the girls Under-15...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

