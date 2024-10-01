Elevating Kho Kho to world-class standards through strategic interventions, says KKFI chief

New Delhi, Oct 1: The Kho Kho Federation of India has integrated sports science into the traditional game of Kho Kho, marking a pivotal shift towards enhancing player performance and ensuring a competitive edge. This decision underscores the federation’s belief that sports science is the key differentiator between achieving excellence and securing podium finishes.



"Kho Kho is a truly modern international game, which has got all the elements required for its global acceptance. Through advanced assessments, and targeted strategic interventions, we are now elevating the sport to world class standards. Kho Kho is no longer a relic of the past, but it is a sport of the future," said Sudhanshu Mittal, president, KKFI while discussing this new approach to the sport.



The incorporation of advanced sports science techniques aims to refine and elevate this indigenous sport, making it truly world-class. This transformation is part of Kho Kho's evolution from its roots on "Mitti" (clay) to "Mat," a modern, mat-based version of the game. The federation's commitment to innovation reflects its vision to internationalise and popularise Kho Kho, bringing it in line with global sporting standards while preserving its rich heritage.



The scientific approach to athlete development focuses on the trinity of Physiology, Psychology, and Nutrition, providing a comprehensive method to enhance performance. Equal emphasis is placed on physical and mental well-being through regular physiological and psychological evaluations, along with personalised, balanced nutrition plans.



To measure agility and endurance, specific tests rooted in biomechanics and motion science are conducted, utilising cutting edge technology like motion capture suits and sensor data analysis to monitor muscle activity and refine every movement. This scientific focus goes beyond building strength, aiming to fine-tune each athlete’s performance. Additionally, psychological assessments are regularly carried out to gauge mental toughness, emotional resilience, and stress management.



Balanced diets are tailored to individual regional palates and the nutritional demands of competitions, ensuring that athletes are physically and mentally prepared to perform at their best. These scientific practices help athletes stay aware of their strengths and areas for improvement, while also guiding the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) in developing targeted improvement strategies for each player.



Moreover, the KKFI is set to launch a Kho Kho app that will serve as a comprehensive Games Management System. The app will feature four key modules: event management, information system, news service, and timing, scoring, and results management. This digital tool will further enhance data monitoring and performance tracking for athletes.



The federation's general secretary, MS Tyagi, emphasised the commitment to modernising Kho Kho, stating, "We have also decided to incorporate cutting edge equipment and technology to transform the game and shift public perception of Kho Kho. Additionally, we are exploring ways to present the sport in a visually appealing manner to capture the attention of global audiences."