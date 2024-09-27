Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Sep 27: Dwayne Bravo has confirmed his retirement from all cricket after his final season in the CPL was cut short by injury. Bravo sustained a groin injury during the Tobago Knight Riders, match against the St Lucia Kings in Tarouba on Tuesday while attempting to catch St Lucia captain Faf du Plessis in the seventh over. Immediately pulling up in pain, Bravo left the field and didn't bowl a single over The West Indies great had earlier retired from international cricket in 2021 and stepped away from IPL.

Bravo, who had already announced at the start of the ongoing CPL that it would be his last season, shared a post on Instagram, "Dear Cricket, today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do- this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can't thank you enough."



Over the last 12 months, he has worked with both his IPL side Chennai Super Kings and was also appointed Afghanistan's bowling consultant for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.



"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 (per cent) at every step. As much as l'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can't put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent," the post read.



In an 18-year career, Bravo set the benchmark in T20 cricket, winning titles at the IPL, PSL and Big Bash, as well as becoming a two-time world champion with West Indies. He finishes with 631 wickets in the format from 582 appearances - second only to compatriot Kieron Pollard. "So, with a heavy heart, I officially announce my retirement from the sport. Today, the Champion bids farewell. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter," the post concluded.