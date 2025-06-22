Durga Boro bids emotional farewell after two-decade football career in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, June 22: It was an evening of emotions and memories as football lovers from across the region gathered at the SAI Ground in Kokrajhar to witness the farewell exhibition match of one of Assam’s most celebrated footballers of the present generation — Durga Boro. The match, played between Assam XI and Bodoland FC, marked the end of a remarkable career spanning over two decades.

Organised by Durga’s friends, fellow players, and juniors — with the support of the Assam Football Association — the exhibition match drew a crowd of over 7,000 spectators, all eager to bid adieu to their local hero.

“I’m overwhelmed by the love people have shown me—today and throughout my playing career,” said an emotional Durga Boro. “It has been a journey of struggles, but I’m deeply grateful to everyone who stood by me.”

Born and brought up in Kokrajhar, Boro’s football journey began in 1999 at the Under-14 school level, representing Kokrajhar Higher Secondary School in the prestigious Subroto Cup. He later trained at SAI Guwahati, and after a stint with Oil India FC, he left his job in 2009 to pursue professional football full-time.

Over the years, Durga Boro played for several top clubs, including Churchill Brothers, Mumbai Tigers, Shillong Lajong FC, Guwahati FC, Ozone FC, and most notably NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL). He fondly recalled scoring against Mohun Bagan in the Federation Cup and netting a goal for NEUFC in the inaugural ISL season — where he was also adjudged Best Emerging Player in one of the matches.

“Football has given me everything. I hope to give back by becoming a coach and sharing my experience with the younger generation,” said the 38-year-old, underlining his commitment to staying connected to the game.

Assam Football Association secretary Sangrang Brahma lauded Boro’s contributions:

“Today marks the end of Durga’s professional football journey. He has represented some of the top clubs in India and played a crucial role in putting Assam on the national football map. I would strongly urge him to remain involved as a coach and help nurture new talent in the state.”

Over the years, Durga Boro became a household name in Assam’s footballing circles — admired for his goal-scoring ability, tenacity, and discipline. As he walked off the pitch for one final time to a rousing ovation, he left behind not just memories but a lasting legacy for the next generation.

His message to young footballers was clear and heartfelt: “Keep working hard. Football has a bright future in our country. Even if not professionally, play football — it’s good for your health and your spirit.”

Among those who played in the farewell match were top footballers with national and ISL experience — including Halicharan Narzary (Bengaluru FC), Vinit Rai (Punjab FC), Pranjal Bhumij (Rajasthan United FC), and Hrithik Tiwari (FC Goa). Also present was Subam Rabha, AFC A-license coach and Head of Youth Development at Odisha FC.

“We all came together to pay tribute to Durga da, who has inspired us in so many ways — not just as a player, but also as a mentor and supporter off the pitch,” said Subam, who was one of the event’s key organisers. “This farewell match was a small token of our love and respect for him.”

The final whistle at SAI Ground may have signalled the end of Durga Boro’s playing days — but his journey with football is far from over.