Dravid set for lifetime honour; Gill may bag BCCI’s top award

New Delhi, March 12: Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is likely to receive the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, while Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be named as Men’s Cricketer of the Year when the BCCI Awards takes place in the national capital on March 15.

IANS had previously reported that the annual awards ceremony named ‘NAMAN’ will see the recent Men’s T20 World Cup winning team, 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy winning side, the victorious 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup side, along with U19 World Cup winners in both genders being honoured by the BCCI.

Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, is set to be honoured for his contribution to Indian cricket. Gill, meanwhile, was not a part of the recent T20 World Cup winning side, but is still in line to bag the ‘Polly Umrigar Award’ for ‘Best International Cricketer- Men’.

Gill, 26, scored 983 runs in Tests in 2025, including 754 in the 2-2 drawn away series against England at an average of more than 70. His ODI tally stood at 490 runs, with 188 of them coming during India’s Champions Trophy winning campaign.

IANS understands that some members of the India women’s team who are to be honoured by the BCCI for winning World Cups at senior and U19 levels may not come for the awards ceremony due to the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal One-Day Trophy Final in Bengaluru and Women’s Under 23 One Day Trophy Elite Pre quarter-finals in Ranchi happening on the same day.

Sources have also told IANS that the Mumbai Cricket Association will be recognised as the best association in terms of performance in domestic cricket for the third consecutive year. Vidarbha duo of left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Yash Dubey and batter Yash Rathod will get the Madhavrao Scindia Award for being the highest wicket-taker and run-getter in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group.

Dubey, who has been in the India ‘A’ set-up since mid-2025, is also likely to receive the prestigious Lala Amarnath Award for being adjudged as the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season, while Ulhas Gandhe is in line to receive the Best Umpire Award.

Shanthanu Singh and Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan will get Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy for being the highest run-getter and wicket-taker in the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Nitya J Pandya and Hemchudeshan J will get M.A. Chidambaram Trophy for being the highest run-getter and wicket-taker in the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

--IANS