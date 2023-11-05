Dravid calls Kohli ‘wrong-footed in-swinging menace’

Guwahati, Nov 5: India head coach Rahul Dravid called Virat kohli “wrong-footed inswinging menace” during a press conference, with a video going viral.

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Dravid acknowledged the absence of an additional bowling option and expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to fill the void when required.

In a light-hearted manner, Dravid even commented on Kohli's bowling action, which has always intrigued fans.

Talking about Hardik Pandya being ruled out from World Cup 2023, Dravid said, “We [don’t] have… proper sixth [bowling] option. We do have… option to call upon our wrong-footed inswinging menace. With… crowd behind him; I’ll back him for a couple of overs.”

“The crowd was demanding his bowling in the last game. We came very close to giving him an over,” the coach continued.

In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav has been fulfilling the role of a specialist batter at number 6. Although India strengthened their bowling lineup by bringing in Mohammed Shami for Shardul Thakur, the team still lacks a sixth bowler to depend on in case of an emergency.