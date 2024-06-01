DP Manu clinches gold with a throw of 81.58m at Taiwan Athletics Open 2024

Taipei (Taiwan), June 1: India's DP Manu won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at Taiwan Athletics Open 2024 with the best effort of 81.58m here on Saturday. Manu started the competition with a throw of 78.32m before bettering it to 80.59m in the third attempt. The Indian athlete was the only foreign participant among 12 competitors in the event.

In the final round, Manu failed in the fourth throw before hitting 81.52m in the next attempt. In the sixth and final attempt, Manu breached his previous mark to finish with the best throw of 81.58m to secure the top spot in the competition. Chao Tsun Cheng of Chinese Taipei won the silver with a throw of 76.21m while his compatriot Chao-Hong Huang's best effort of 71.24m earned him a bronze medal.

Manu recently won the silver medal in the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar with the best attempt of 82.06m behind Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the gold medal with a throw of 82.27m. Manu is yet to meet the Paris Olympics' automatic qualification mark of 85.50m.

Taiwan Athletics Open is a bronze-level tournament on the World Athletics Continental Tour with crucial ranking points.