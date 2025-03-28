Djokovic surpasses Federer to become oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist

Miami, March 28: Serbian great Novak Djokovic defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(4) in a quarterfinal clash that was postponed from Wednesday and became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist in the series history. At 37 years and 10 months, Djokovic is the oldest ATP Masters 1000 semi-finalist in series history (since 1990), surpassing Roger Federer, who reached the last four in Indian Wells and Miami at 37 years and seven months in 2019. Djokovic, into his eighth Miami semifinal and a record-extending 79th at Masters 1000 level, will next face 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov, whom he leads 12-1 in their ATP Head-to-Head series.

The Serb, who is seeking his record-breaking seventh title in south Florida and a 100th tour-level trophy, is aiming to break his tie with Andre Agassi for most titles at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Djokovic was near-flawless on serve in the opening set, dropping just one point behind his first delivery. The fourth seed closed the first set in style, winning the final 12 points, according to ATP Stats. Korda raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and later served for it at 5-3. However, Djokovic raised his level, engaging in longer rallies at crucial moments and forcing errors from the American, who was two points from capturing the set on return at 6-5, and clinched the match in a tie breaker.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz recovered from letting slip six match points in a dramatic second set to maintain a perfect record against Matteo Berrettini. The third seed American overcame the Italian 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-5 after a thrilling two-hour, 44-minute quarterfinal. Fritz is into his sixth ATP Masters 1000 semifinal and first in Miami. Up next for the eight-time tour-level titlist is Czech Jakub Mensik, who will be competing in his maiden ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.