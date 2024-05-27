Dipa Karmakar becomes first Indian gymnast to bag gold at Asian Championships

Guwahati, May 27: Top Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar scripted history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian to secure a gold medal at the Asian Senior Championships in the women's vault in Tashkent.

In the final round of the individual vault, the ace gymnast finished at the top among eight gymnasts with an average score of 13.566.



It may be mentioned that Dipa bagged the bronze medal in the same event in 2015 in Hiroshima.



Furthermore, she also secured a bronze medal in 2014 at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.



The Indian gymnast, who served a 21-month sentence for testing positive for a prohibited drug, Karmakar, resumed competition last year.





