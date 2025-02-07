Dibrugarh’s Devid Gogoi to play 2nd edition of ISPL, balancing cricket & farming

Guwahati, Feb. 7: When he is not steaming in with the ball, Devid Gogoi is busy tending to his paddy and vegetable fields. The 36-year-old fast-medium bowler from Dibrugarh, who hails from a farming family, has now taken a break from his daily agricultural chores to showcase his skills in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), a platform that has given tennis ball cricketers a new lease of life.

This season, Devid is playing for Chennai Singams in the second edition of the popular T10 league, having been acquired for Rs 4.20 lakh — higher than his base price of Rs 3 lakh. For someone whose primary source of income has always been farming, this opportunity has been life-changing.

"We are basically a farmer’s family. We cultivate paddy and vegetables. But with the opportunity I’m getting from ISPL, it has been huge. It has helped me a lot," Devid said.

A late bloomer in cricket, Devid picked up the game seriously only after completing higher-secondary school. He played with a cricket ball in college tournaments before shifting his focus entirely to tennis ball cricket. He completed his graduation from Nandalal Borgohain City College and later pursued a Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) from Dibrugarh University.

Devid’s big break came last season when he enrolled for ISPL selection trials in Kolkata. He was picked by the Mumbai franchise for the inaugural edition, where he impressed with 11 wickets in seven matches, including a match-turning four-wicket haul against Chennai Singams in the semifinals. This season, he has switched sides and is eager to make an impact for Singams.

“I’m excited to be playing for Chennai Singams this season. I want to live up to their expectations and win matches for the team,” he said. Interestingly, Devid’s bowling action has drawn comparisons with former Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir, a fact he takes pride in.

For Devid, the ISPL has been a game-changer. “In Assam, I play some tennis ball tournaments from time to time, but the payment is not great. Players are paid per match. But ISPL has been a great platform for us,” he said.

He also believes the league has altered the perception of tennis ball cricket. “Until ISPL’s arrival, tennis ball cricketers were taken lightly. It wasn’t considered a serious sport; in fact, it was seen as just a pastime. But ISPL has changed all that. We are now regarded as professional sportspersons.”

With the earnings from ISPL, Devid plans to invest in his family’s future, particularly securing a better future for his 12-year-old son. Despite his growing stature in the cricketing world, his heart remains in Dibrugarh, where he finds solace in his farmland.

India’s first-ever tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, ISPL was launched in 2024 as a transformative initiative to unite and showcase the best talents in this format. The league’s core committee comprises cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar and Minal Amol Kale.