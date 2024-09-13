Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra & Avinash Sable to spearhead Indian challenge

Brussels, Sep 12: Paris Olympics silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and steeplechase Avinash Sable will spearhead the Indian hopes at the fifteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League, scheduled to take place on September 13 and 14 at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. As the final edition of this year’s Diamond League, the Allianz Memorial Van Damme will see the world’s best athletes vying for one last chance to secure victory in their respective disciplines and leave a mark.

On Day 1, Indian 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will make his Diamond League final debut in Brussels. Currently ranked fourteenth in the standings for his discipline, Sable will compete against leading contenders such as Samuel Firewu (Ethiopia), Amos Serem (Kenya), Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya), and Getnet Wale (Ethiopia).



Day 2 will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, competing in the Javelin throw final. Chopra, who currently holds fourth place in the standings with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber, among others.



The Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others.