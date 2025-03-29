Dhoni’s magic set to paint Guwahati yellow as CSK & RR clash tomorrow

Guwahati, March 29: Age is just a number when it comes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. At 43, he still commands stadiums, stumps batters at lightning speed, and inspires generations. As he gears up to play his first-ever IPL match in Guwahati on March 30, the city is buzzing with excitement, knowing this could be their last chance to see the talismanic leader in action.

For over two decades, Dhoni has been more than just a cricketer — he is an emotion, a phenomenon that unites fans across all age groups. Be it teenagers wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey or veteran cricket lovers reminiscing about his early days, Guwahati is witnessing a Dhoni fever like never before. Even if he continues for a couple more seasons, the possibility of him returning to Guwahati remains uncertain, making this game even more special.

Though Guwahati serves as the second home for Rajasthan Royals, come Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans — or rather Dhoni fans — will turn the stands yellow.

“The first reason I admired him was that I, too, was a wicketkeeper. But as I grew up, his personality and leadership amazed me even more,” 27-year-old Anurag Talukdar, a wicketkeeper-batter who has played in the CK Nayudu Trophy, tells The Assam Tribune. “Both on and off the field, he remains humble despite all his success. He is aggressive in his playing style but never in his demeanour.”

Anurag, who made his debut for Assam in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, is thrilled at the prospect of watching Dhoni play live. “I never had the chance to see him in person before, so this is a dream come true for me.”

For Nibir Deka, a batter in the Assam Under-23 team, Dhoni represents hope — the belief that a small-town boy can reach the pinnacle of Indian cricket. “Dhoni has shown us that you don’t need to be from a metro city to lead India. He keeps things simple, and that’s what I try to follow in life, too. His words — ‘Focus on the process, not the result’ — have shaped my approach to the game.”

But the Dhoni craze isn’t just limited to youngsters. Veterans like 71-year-old Tapash Roy, a retired scorer and statistician, recall his early days vividly. “I was on duty when Dhoni played his second Ranji Trophy match in Tinsukia back in 1999-2000. He was slimmer, had long hair, and was still finding his feet. Assam won that match by an innings, and Dhoni didn’t score much. But look where he reached from there — it’s extraordinary.” Having officiated around 500 first-class and List A matches, Roy believes Dhoni’s biggest strength is his cool-headedness. “No matter the situation, he never panics, and that’s why people adore him.”

With Dhoni playing an IPL match in Guwahati for the first time, and probably the last as well, the stadium is set to witness history. As the sun sets on March 30 and Dhoni walks onto the field, expect a deafening roar — because some legends don’t just retire; they live on forever in the hearts of their fans.