Delhi Premier League inaugural season to kick off in August

New Delhi, July 29: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has announced the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), an exciting T20 cricket tournament. The league is set to commence in the second half of August 2024 with all the matches scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



The upcoming Delhi Premier League promises an exhilarating experience for fans and a significant boost to the local cricket scene. This dynamic T20 league will highlight both local talents and international stars, igniting the passions of cricket enthusiasts and ushering in a new era of excitement.The franchise auction for the DPL, held in New Delhi on Sunday, saw enthusiastic participation from prominent companies, resulting in the sale of six men's teams for a total of Rs 49.65 crore.

Interestingly, the top four bidders in the men's franchise auction automatically acquired the women's teams, further promoting gender inclusivity in the league. The maiden season of DPL will feature a total of 40 matches, with 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's. This structure promises an exciting competition, offering fans a comprehensive experience of high octane T20 cricket.

“I am delighted to announce the Delhi Premier League Season 1 with a vision to provide equal opportunity for both male and female cricketers. The vision of DDCA has always been to nurture talent who can shine for their state team and country, and the Delhi Premier League is a significant step taken by the DDCA in that direction," said Rohan Jaitley, president of DDCA.



Franchises’ names, team compositions, fixtures list, and broadcast details for the Delhi Premier League will be announced in the coming days.