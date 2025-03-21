Defying odds: How Puja Tomar became first Indian woman to win UFC

Guwahati, Mar 21: Struggles have always been Puja Tomar’s biggest motivation. Coming from a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, where a girl child’s aspirations were often overlooked, she defied all odds to etch her name in history. Today, she stands tall as the first Indian woman to win a bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

As she gears up for another high-stakes battle against Ireland’s Shauna Bannon on Saturday (March 22, IST), Puja exudes confidence, much like she has always done in overcoming adversity.

“I just remember my struggles — whether in family or career — and that drives me forward. When I think of my journey, from where I began to where I am today, I remind myself that quitting is not an option. There’s so much more I need to achieve,” the composed 31-year-old fighter, nicknamed ‘The Cyclone’, told The Assam Tribune in an exclusive interview.

Born on December 5 in 1993 in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, Puja’s journey from a humble farming background to global recognition is nothing short of inspirational. The hardships she endured were immense, particularly after the untimely death of her father when she was just seven. Determined to support her family, she balanced her education with agricultural work, often facing resistance simply because she was a girl.

Puja’s tryst with martial arts began with Wushu, a Chinese discipline in which she displayed extraordinary prowess. Her unwavering dedication saw her clinch five national Wushu championships and represent India at the 2015 World Wushu Championships.

Her big break came in June 2024, when she made history by securing a contract with the UFC. Making her debut at UFC Louisville, she fought her way to a split-decision victory against Brazil’s Rayanne Amanda dos Santos, a feat that sent ripples across the Indian sporting landscape.

“Competing in the UFC is every fighter’s dream. It was mine too. And today, I am living it. The moment I returned to India after that victory, the sheer joy in people’s eyes made me realise how significant this achievement was. It was truly a proud moment,” she recalled.

Now, all eyes are on Puja as she prepares for her upcoming fight in London. With rigorous training behind her, she remains unfazed. “My opponent is a striker, and my coaches have significantly improved my striking ability. I am ready to give my best performance yet,” she asserted.

Beyond her personal triumphs, Puja’s journey has been instrumental in challenging societal norms surrounding women in sports. Her achievements have not only inspired young girls but have also led to a shift in the deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset in her village.

“It has changed significantly. Earlier, girls were barely allowed to study, let alone pursue a career in sports. But now, when I visit home, parents ask me, ‘Puja, where can we send our daughters and sons to train in MMA?’ That, to me, is the real victory,” she said with pride.

On her nickname, she revealed, “A friend told me that every fighter needs one, so he chose ‘The Cyclone’ for me. He said, ‘You fight aggressively, so this name suits you.’”

As for advice to aspiring fighters, Puja’s message is clear: “Work hard and never give up. When you give your best and remain dedicated, success will follow.”

