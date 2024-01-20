Daryl Mitchell rested, Rachin Ravindra called up for last T20I against Pakistan

Christchurch, Jan 20: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been pulled out of New Zealand's upcoming fifth T20I against Pakistan on Sunday, as Rachin Ravindra named his replacement.

Having showcased his prowess with two half-centuries in the series, Mitchell's workload management became a priority for the hosts, particularly with crucial international fixtures on the horizon.

Coach Gary Stead emphasizes the significance of preserving Mitchell, a versatile three-format player, considering the upcoming Test matches against South Africa and Australia. With the series already secured at 4-0, the decision to rest Mitchell provides an opportune moment to reintroduce allrounder Rachin Ravindra, initially rested for the series.

Stead acknowledges Mitchell's extensive contributions, featuring in 28 of New Zealand's 34 matches since August 30, 2023. The break strategically aligns with New Zealand's broader plans, aiming to keep Mitchell in prime form for the home season's challenges.

Rachin Ravindra, having last played in December, steps back into the national squad, eager to make his mark. Stead expresses confidence in Ravindra's fit into the team's role after a brief break and a T20 appearance for Wellington Firebirds.

Amidst the squad adjustments, uncertainty looms over opening batter Devon Conway's participation in the fifth T20I. Recently sidelined due to Covid-19 in the fourth match, Conway's fate hangs in the balance. Stead, exercising caution, opts to decide on Conway's involvement on the morning of the game, prioritizing player health and safety.