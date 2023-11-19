Curtains fall for ICC World Cup 2023 final match between IND vs AUS

Guwahati, Nov 19: All eyes of Indians are set on the television as the much-awaited final match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia has begun on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final clash for the world cup trophy.

After winning the toss, Cummins said, “We are gonna have a bowl first. Looks like a dry wicket. Dew is a factor. It gets better to bat on. Tough start to the tournament, haven’t really put a foor wrong ever since. It’s all set up perfectly. We’ve played these guys a lot. Same team as the semi-final.”

While Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “I would have batted first. Looks a good pitch, big game, put runs on the board. It’s going to be amazing, everytime we play here, the crowd come out in large numbers. The biggest occasion in the cricketing event. We have to stay nice and calm. It’s a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final. I know what lies in front of us. We need to play well and get the result.”