Sports

Cricketer Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

By PTI
Cricketer Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of international cricket
Source: Twitter

New Delhi, Jun 8: Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after a two-decade long illustrious career.

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life," Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket."



PTI


