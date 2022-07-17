84 years of service to the nation
Cricketer booked for forging documents to get into Tripura team

By PTI

Agartala, Jul 17: A case was filed against a cricketer from West Bengal who allegedly forged documents to get into the Tripura under-19 team, police said on Sunday.

The cricketer, a resident of Barrackpore town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, allegedly forged documents such as Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC) and Ration Card to play for Tripura, they said.

His name was recommended to the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) for the U-19 trials by the Bishalgarh Cricket Association of Sepahijala district, police said.

His name featured in the under-19 contingent declared by the TCA on July 11.

On Saturday night, TCA in-charge secretary Kishore Das lodged a police complaint against the cricketer, based on which the case was registered.

It was found that the cricketer earlier played for the Paikpara Sporting Club in north Kolkata.

"We are probing the matter, and also trying to identify the people who helped him in getting the forged documents," said Subrata Chakraborty, the officer-in-charge of West Agartala police station.

PTI


