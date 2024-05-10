'Contributing to the team’s success gave immense satisfaction', says Haryana forward Shashi Khasa

Ranchi, May 10: With four wins in regulation time and two wins in shootouts in their seven games, Haryana finished on top of the table in the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) with 16 points.

The league concluded on Thursday night at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here.

Playing a pivotal role in the success of the team was 15 year old forward Shashi Khasa, who scored three field goals and converted two penalty corners. Her contributions ensured that she ended up among the leading goalscorers of the tournament.

Hailing from Hisar in Haryana, Shashi didn’t have to look too far for inspiration to take up the game. She watched her two elder brothers Amit Khasa and Ravinder Khasa, also two national-level hockey players, wield the stick and decided to join them. “I used to watch my brothers go out and play together. It seemed like a lot of fun so I decided to play the game with them. That’s how it all began when I was six years old," Shashi said.

Shashi represented Haryana at the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship in 2021 as well as the Khelo India Youth Games earlier this year. However, the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 has undoubtedly been the best tournament in her young budding career. With two Player of the Match awards, the swift forward made sure everyone took notice of her performances.

Speaking about her experience in the tournament, the youngster said, "I was a little nervous before the start of the tournament, but it all went away once I took the field. Yes, I scored five goals but that only matters when it benefits the team. There would be no point in scoring plenty of goals if it doesn’t help a team in winning games.

"It has been a tremendous team effort and we've reaped the rewards collectively. Contributing to the team’s success gave me immense satisfaction. It is a wonderful feeling to end the first phase of the tournament on top of the table," she added.

Coming from a state that has produced a lot of players who have gone on to represent the country and produce spectacular results, Shashi looks up to her seniors and vows to learn from them. "I haven’t yet gotten an opportunity to interact with any of the seniors. That is something I look forward to. I have grown up watching all of them play and do well for our nation. I’m sure there’s plenty for me to learn from their experience," she said.

Representing the country at the Olympics is the goal of millions of kids who take up the sport and Shashi is no different. "I want to play for India on the biggest stage, the Olympics. It is something I have dreamt of for a long time and I hope to one day make it a reality," she said

"For now, I will keep working on my game, try and get better every day, with every training session and every game that I play and become the best player I possibly can," Shashi concluded.