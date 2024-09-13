Confident youngster Parthib Gogoi leading NEUFC's charge

Guwahati, Sept 13: Young and dynamic Parthib Gogoi exudes confidence, and he has proven why.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune after NorthEast United FC’s first match in the Durand Cup in Kokrajhar in the first week of August, Parthib boldly stated that their goal was to reach the final and win it. A month later, NEUFC emerged as champions.

As the 2024-25 ISL season approaches, The Assam Tribune asked Parthib what he truly meant by his earlier statement. He responded, “I meant exactly what I said. We wanted to win, and we did. I had faith in the team. The way we grew together as a unit made me believe we could achieve it.”

With the ISL presenting a different set of challenges, Parthib remains optimistic. When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, the 21-year-old forward echoed his earlier sentiment: "Just believe in us. Keep supporting, and we won’t let you down."

Hailing from Sivasagar, Parthib is considered one of NEUFC’s brightest prospects. Last ISL season, the attacker netted five goals and ranked joint sixth in assists, creating four goals for his teammates.

A regular in the India Under-20 and U23 setups, Parthib’s continued success could soon see him don the senior India jersey.