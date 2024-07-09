Confident of winning gold: Lovlina ahead of Paris Games

Guwahati, July 9: Lovlina Borgohain, a bronze medalist at Tokyo 2020 in the welterweight category, is one of India’s medal prospects going into Paris 2024. Lovlina, who went to Germany ahead of the Games for preparation, sounded upbeat about her performance.

Lovlina’s confidence is backed by a series of remarkable performances, including a gold medal at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

Lovlina’s transition from the Welterweight (69 kg) to the Middleweight (75 kg) category marked a turning point in her career.

“I used to consistently win bronze, but since switching to the 75 kg category, I’ve seen remarkable improvement. Despite initial scepticism about weight gain, it has proven beneficial. I’ve won four consecutive gold medals in the National Games, National Championships, World Championships, and Asian Championships. This success gives me the confidence to aim for Olympic gold,” Lovlina said in a conversation on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers’.

Discussing her preparation for Paris 2024, Lovlina emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and dedication. “Every day and every session counts as we approach the Olympics. Setting a target and working diligently towards it motivates me. I structure my training to maximise productivity, ensuring each day brings me closer to my goal of winning gold,” she added.

Offering advice to aspiring athletes, Lovlina highlighted the critical elements of success. “Discipline, focus, and sacrifice are essential. The journey is fraught with challenges, including injuries, but perseverance is key. Overcoming these obstacles is what makes a champion,” Lovlina said.

Lovlina, an Arjuna Award and Khel Ratna awardee, joins the ranks of Vijender Singh and Mary Kom as one of the few Indian boxers to have won an Olympic medal. As she prepares to compete in the women’s 75 kg event at Paris 2024, her recent victories at the 2023 World Boxing Championships and 2022 Asian Boxing Championships solidify her status as a top contender.