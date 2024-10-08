Chris Silverwood joins Sharjah Warriorz as bowling coach for ILT20 season 3

Sharjah, Oct 8: Former England cricketer Chris Silverwood has been appointed Sharjah Warriorz's bowling coach for the upcoming season of the ILT20, joining head coach JP Duminy's coaching setup. Silverwood previously joined the England men’s national team set-up as the full time bowling coach in 2018, and, in October 2019, took over as the head coach after the departure of Trevor Bayliss.

The former fast bowler continued in that role till February, 2022, before joining Sri Lanka as their head coach in April 2022, helping them win the T20 Asia Cup in 2022, and make the finals of the 2023 ODI Asia Cup. He has recently finished working as the bowling coach of the Oval Invincibles, who won the 2024 Hundred competition in England working with Head Coach Tom Moody.

"I am delighted to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz, who have put together a very strong and exciting squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. There is experience and youth, and dynamism all through the set-up, and I am confident that together, we can trouble the opposition batters regularly," Silverwood said. Silverwood and Duminy will be joined in the dugout by the South African performance coach, Tom Dawson-Squibb, who authentically cultivates a winning mentality and behaviours in individuals and teams.

Part of the sporting ecosystem for almost two decades, Dawson-Squibb has worked with the South African cricket team and the Netherlands national team as well, apart from being associated with professional rugby in three different stints.



"We were keen on brining in coaches with experience and with an understanding of the cultural nuances of the subcontinental cricketers and in Chris, we believe we have found just the right fit. Tom, on the other hand, has played a massive part with the South African team’s growth in the last few seasons and we are excited to see him combine with JP and the rest of the Leadership group to make the Warriorz into a formidable unit," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz.