Chris Hemsworth calls CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu 'legend'

By IANS
Photo: Meta

New Delhi, Aug 6: Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, the god of Thunder, has said that CWG gold medallist Mirabai Chanu is worthy of Thor's hammer and even called her a legend.

Chris's praise comes after Chanu won gold at the ongoing Common Wealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. She was feted with the honour after she lifted 201 kilos.

A social media user had tweeted to Chris, saying: "Time for Thor to give up his hammer."

To which, he replied: "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

An ecstatic Chanu replied to Hemsworth saying: "Thank you so much @chrishemsworth, always love to watch you."

The reference was made because apart from Thor, no other superhero can pick up the Mjolnir. Thor's Mjolnir is the hammer of the thunder god Thor in Norse mythology, used both as a devastating weapon and as a divine instrument to provide blessings.

IANS


