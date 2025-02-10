China's Haotong Li eyes PGA Tour after sensational win in Qatar Masters

Doha, Feb 10: China’s Haotong Li has several messages weaved onto his driver headcover that keeps him focused and motivated. The one that stands out is “Dream Big”. The 29-year-old Li is now starting to dream big again after claiming a career fourth DP World Tour title following an emotional triumph at the Qatar Masters on Sunday which he hopes will help form the building blocks to finally put his career on the right path.

Li, who is the only mainland Chinese golfer to compete in the Presidents Cup after qualifying for the International Team in 2019 at Royal Melbourne, holed a winning birdie putt from 15 feet on the 72nd hole at Doha Golf Club before breaking into celebration with his caddie and with tears flowing down his cheeks. He became the second successive Asian golfer to win in Qatar and now hopes to emulate his predecessor, Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, by earning a priceless PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour Top-10. Hoshino was amongst 10 players from the DP World Tour to secure playing rights on the PGA Tour at the end of last season.

“This time, I will keep working hard and keep the momentum going into the end of the season. My goal is always to try and get my PGA TOUR card back, so hopefully I’m in a great position right now and hopefully I can continue to play some good golf, play solid and go to America,” said a jubilant Li, who moved up to seventh position in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Li’s outstanding victory saw him match compatriot Ashun Wu’s four wins on the DP World Tour, which is the most by a mainland Chinese golfer, and much has always been expected from the mercurial Li who was on the brink of quitting the game post-COVID. Ranked as high as 32nd in the official World Golf Ranking in 2018, Li has proven in the past that he can compete against the very best on any given day. He finished third at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in 2017 following a closing 63 while playing alongside South African legend, Ernie Els on the final day.

“You could see he wasn't backing off. You see some guys get a little bit scared, but he kept going. So it was really special to see,” said Els, who played 11 shots worse than Li that day and was Li’s captain at the Presidents Cup. Then at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, the Chinese ace went toe-to-toe with Rory McIlroy and won from two shots back with eight holes to play by making a birdie on the last hole.

Li’s Presidents Cup debut was however uneventful as he went 0-2-0 as the International Team narrowly lost 16-14 to a Tiger Woods led U.S. Team. With the onset of COVID, his form was subsequently topsy turvy where he missed 14 cuts in 18 starts in 2021 and 18 cuts in 22 starts in 2023, in between a victory at the International Open which seemed like a bolt from out of the blue after he holed a dramatic 50-foot birdie in a playoff to win.

“I feel great. It’s an emotional one,” said Li after his triumph in Doha. “I’ve been playing really well. I handled my emotions quite nicely, especially on that back nine. I kept telling myself I was still in it here and I just keep hitting my shots. If the day was my day it would come, if not, we’d go next time. “On 18 I asked the cameraman what was going on, and he said, ‘You guys are tied’, so I needed a birdie to close out. I did what I did. I hit a perfect drive, a little bit off, which is normal, then duffed the bunker shot. Somehow when I stood on that putt I felt like it could be in, then halfway I couldn’t control it any more. I’m very proud and I didn’t know the fourth one (win) would come this quickly as well. I’m just out of the yips from two years ago.”

Li intends to live up to the messages on his driver's cover which include No Days Off, Work Hard, Trust the Process, Play like a Champion, Take the Leap, Be your own GOAT, Trust Your Gut and of course, Dream Big. These traits could well lead him to the PGA Tour at the end of the year.