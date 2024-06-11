Chennaiyin FC announce signing of Columbian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil

Chennai, June 11: Chennaiyin FC have announced the addition of Wilmar Jordan Gil to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Colombian striker brings a wealth of experience and skill to the club, having been part of the Indian Super League (ISL) for two seasons.

Wilmar made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC in 2022. He then continued his impressive journey with ISL debutants Punjab FC the following season, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.



"I am very happy to be part of this great club and team, and very grateful to the directors and the coach for this great opportunity they have given me. I have always dreamed of playing in Chennai, and now I am given this beautiful opportunity. With a lot of work, humility, and sacrifice, we can fulfill all the objectives we set for ourselves and win the title," said Jordan upon joining the two time ISL winners.



Joining Chennaiyin on a one year deal, Wilmar's arrival marks the club's fifth signing for the 2024-25 season and their third foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias and Chima Chukwu. The club had earlier announced an extension for captain Ryan Edwards.

"Wilmar has had a fantastic career and scored goals everywhere he has been. Scoring 24 goals in 33 appearances between NorthEast and Punjab is a great ratio for a striker. We are delighted to add that kind of firepower to our attack," said Coach Owen Coyle.



Throughout his career, Wilmar has excelled on various stages, including domestic leagues and international competitions. He began his senior career with Monagas in Venezuela, where he made 35 appearances and emerged as the top scorer with 20 goals.



Wilmar's journey took him to Gyeongnam FC in South Korea in 2011, and then to the Bulgarian side Litex Lovech in 2013, where he once again topped the scoring charts with 20 goals. He has also had stints with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda, U.A.E. side Emirates Club on loan, Portuguese club Chaves, and Colombian side Atletico Huila.