Chennai teenager Geoffrey Emmanuel set for FIM JuniorGP World C'ship

Chennai, Jan 2: Chennai teenager Geoffrey Emmanuel has confirmed his participation in the FIM Junior World Championship 2024 and he will be representing AGR Team astride a KTM.

The FIM JuniorGP 2024 comprises 14 races spread across seven rounds. The first round is scheduled to be held in Italy (April 20-21). Spain will host two rounds and Portugal, four, including the final round (Nov 23-24).

Looking ahead to the new season, Geoffrey, who made his international debut in 2022, participating in the Hawkers European Talent Cup at the age of 17, said: “I'm very excited to be part of the AGR Team and to be able to train with 111 Management to improve my career as a professional rider. I can't wait to have new experiences with my new team!” Geoffrey will be shifting to Spain in February to prepare for the 2024 season.

According to team owner Anscari Nadal, having an Indian rider like Geoffrey is a challenge, but the goal is to nurture his talent and help him progress in the FIM Junior GP, eventually leading to a Wild Card promotion in the World Championship.

In 2023, Geoffrey made history as the first and only Indian competitor in the FIM JuniorGP, riding a KTM for the Cuna de Campeones team. Although he didn't score any points, his overall improvement was encouraging.

Reflecting on his 2023 experience, Geoffrey said: “It was a steep learning curve. Adapting to a new bike, unfamiliar tracks, and tough competition was not easy. However, I managed to narrow the gap with the front-runners, placing more emphasis on personal growth and improvement rather than specific results.”

Geoffrey, however, tasted success in the Malaysian Superbike Championship 2023, competing in the Group A MSBK 250 category. Despite facing challenges in Round 2 where he finished fifth, he showcased his skills in the Round-3 double-header by securing third place in Race 1 and topping Race 2 for his maiden international victory. He also achieved an overall third place finish in the Championship standings.