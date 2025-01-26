Chasing dreams: Assam’s father-son duo drawing inspiration from Sunil Chhetri

Guwahati, Jan 26: In the WhatsApp display profile of Jehirul Islam from Dalbari in Morigaon district, a photo stands out — his son, Mahmad Sami, wearing a training jersey emblazoned with the emblem of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It’s a picture of pride, hope and fulfillment for Jehirul, who has nurtured a lifelong dream of seeing his son excel in football.

Sami, now a part of the India Under-20 team, is representing the country in the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series 2025 — a four-nation friendly tournament in Indonesia. For Jehirul, this moment is nothing short of a dream come true. “As a father and a football lover, what more can I ask from life?” Jehirul, visibly elated, told The Assam Tribune over the phone from his hometown.

The 45-year-old shopkeeper, who runs a clothing business to support his family, has been an ardent football enthusiast all his life. Though he never played the sport professionally, his passion for the game has remained unwavering. “Football is immensely popular in our locality. Kids and youngsters are always playing the game, and that’s how I grew up. I had a dream of making my son a footballer who could represent India. That dream feels closer to reality now, but it will be fully realized when Sami dons the senior India jersey,” he said.

Jehirul and Sami share a common idol: Sunil Chhetri, the legendary former Indian captain. “Sami is a huge fan of Sunil Chhetri, and so am I. I believe my son has the potential to fill the void left by Chhetri’s retirement. It won’t be easy, but it’s my dream,” Jehirul shared with pride.

Another dream Jehirul cherishes is to watch his son play live for the Indian national team. “I have seen him play in I-League matches, but watching him in the India jersey will be a dream come true. I hope that day is not far,” he added optimistically.

Though Jehirul lacks professional football experience or coaching credentials, he is his son’s biggest motivator. “I always tell Sami to play with his brain. Before every match, I advise him to stay calm and not let emotions take over. Staying composed is one of the most important qualities for excelling in football,” he explained.

The journey:

Jehirul recognized Sami’s talent early on and left no stone unturned in providing him opportunities. One significant turning point came in 2019 when Delhi-based Sudeva FC conducted trials at the LNIPE in Sonapur. Sami, then only 13, impressed the selectors and was chosen to join the club. Jehirul didn’t hesitate to send his son to Delhi to chase his dream. “That’s how it all began. I’m fortunate to have my family’s unwavering support,” an emotional Jehirul recalled.

Sami, now 17, is a versatile attacking midfielder who also plays as a striker. He has already showcased his potential at the international level, having represented India in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Thailand in October 2024. In addition, Sami has been a standout performer for Sudeva FC, recently scoring six goals in a match against Delhi FC’s U-17 team.

“I am deeply thankful for all the love and support I’ve received. I’m especially grateful to my parents for believing in me. My only dream is to play for India at the senior level,” Sami said in a video message from his team hotel in Indonesia, shared with The Assam Tribune.

A passionate admirer of Sunil Chhetri, Sami is determined to follow in the footsteps of his idol. “I feel immense pride in representing India, and I will give my best to earn the senior jersey,” he said.

Rising star:

According to Assam Football Association Secretary Sangrang Brahma, Sami’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. “He played for the Morigaon district team in the U-13 and U-14 categories and emerged as the highest scorer in the AIFF U-15 and U-17 Youth Leagues. I wish him a long and bright career in football. Congratulations, Sami,” Brahma said.

From a football-loving village in Assam to the international stage, Sami’s journey is a reflection of talent, determination and the unwavering support of a father who dared to dream big. As Sami continues to make strides, his story inspires countless others in the football-crazy communities of India.