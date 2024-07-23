Charith Asalanka to captain Sri Lanka in home T20Is against India

Colombo, July 23: All-rounder Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka in home T20Is against India, starting from July 27, as the selection commitee announced a 16-man squad for the three-match series on Tuesday. The T20I games will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madhushanka have been dropped, with selectors instead opting for the likes of Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando and Avishka Fernando. Veteran Dinesh Chandimal also returned to the fold as is in line to play his first T20I match since February 2022.

The series against India is also the first assignment for former captain Sanath Jayasuriya, who has taken over the responsibility as the Interim Coach. Jayasuriya was appointed early this month following the resignation of former coach Chris Silverwood, who resigned at the end of June following the poor performance by Sri Lanka at the last T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean islands.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to rejuvenate their former self as their T20 World Cup campaign was full of disappointment. The side only managed to register one win during the campaign which came against Netherlands. Their loss against Bangladesh and South Africa and no result against Nepal saw the side crash out in the group stage of the tournament.



On the other hand. T20 world champion India will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav while newly appointed India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir is to execute his first assignment in the role. The Indian squad traveled to Sri Lanka on Monday.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando