CAS panel to handle anti-doping violations during Paris Olympic Games

Lausanne, June 13: All matters related to violations of the IOC Anti-Doping Rules at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be dealt with by the Anti-doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD), the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced here on Thursday.

The Executive Board (EB) of the IOC, in its meeting on Thursday, accepted the recommendation of the IOC Legal Affairs Commission and decided to delegate powers to CAS ADD to deal with any violations of the IOC Anti-Doping Rules during the Paris Olympic Games.

The EB also delegated powers to a Disciplinary Commission and the IOC administration about violations of rules or regulations issued by the IOC, an International Federation (IF), or a National Olympic Committee (NOC) and any form of misbehaviour that occurs during the Olympic Games in Paris.



The rules and regulations include, amongst others, the Olympic Charter, the IOC Code of Ethics, and the Olympic Movement Code on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions.