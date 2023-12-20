Captain KL Rahul rues batting collapse in second ODI defeat to South Africa

Gqeberha, Dec 20: After losing the second ODI to South Africa by eight wickets at the St. George’s Park on Tuesday night, India captain KL Rahul was left ruing the batting collapse which saw the visitors fall from 114/2 to 211 all out.

India were looking good at one stage to amass a huge total, thanks to fine fifties from Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan, who got his second ODI half-century in as many innings. But after the duo fell, rest of the batters were unable to capitalise on the platform in a bid to get quick runs and were all out for 211 in 46.2 overs.

“There was a bit of help at the start. It was tough to bat on but a couple of us got set. Had we gone on, we could have gotten 50-60 runs extra and that would have made a difference. When we batted, we thought even 240-250 would have been good. With a set batter, we might have gotten those runs. We lost wickets at crucial times,” admitted Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite the batting collapse, Rahul said he hasn’t lost faith in his batting line-up. “Each individual's game-plan and what they feel comfortable doing, as a team, you have to trust that. Have complete clarity and try to execute it. There is no right or wrong in cricket and you try to do the job for your team.”

In reply, South Africa chased down the total in 42.3 overs, with opener Tony de Zorzi being unbeaten on a superb 119 off 122 balls, with Reeza Hendricks making 52 after being dropped early on. The result at Gqeberha meant the series is tied at 1-1, with the decider to be played at Paarl on Thursday.

“There was a bit of help in the first ten overs. We beat the bat a lot. We could not hold on to one edge. Things might have been different had we held onto that. Not as much help as the first innings though. We leave what happens on the ground and will try and focus on the next game,” concluded Rahul.