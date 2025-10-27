Cap No.157: Assam’s Uma Chetry is first from Northeast to play ODI World Cup

Guwahati, Oct 27: An emotional Uma Chetry received her ODI cap from India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batter from Bokakhat thus became the first player from Assam and the Northeast to appear in an ICC World Cup match.

Receiving Cap No. 157 for India, Uma was visibly moved as she was hugged by teammates Smriti Mandhana and Sneh Rana.

“To make your India debut is very special, and to make it in a World Cup is even more special,” said Smriti. “We have all seen you working hard. You are one of the most hard-working players, and we all appreciate your fitness and athleticism – it motivates us to do even better. Keep working hard, keep motivating us, and continue winning matches for India. There are many more matches lined up for you to play and win.”

Uma Chetry made her international debut on July 7, 2024, in the second T20 International against South Africa in Chennai. She was first named to the national team in July 2023, but did not get an opportunity to play then. She later toured Bangladesh and was part of the Indian team that won gold at the Asian Games.

In domestic set up, Uma represents UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League.