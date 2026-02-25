‘Can’t get rid of me easily’: Megan Schutt on ODI comeback

Hobart, Feb 25: Australia’s premier pacer, Megan Schutt, humorously remarked that she keeps telling her teammates they won’t be rid of her easily while also mentioning that she felt good to be back with the team after being named in the playing XI for the recently concluded first ODI against India, following injuries to Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth.

The veteran Australian quick needed just two balls to remind everyone of her value. After spending the entire T20I leg of the multi-format series on the sidelines, Schutt made an emphatic return in the opening ODI against India at Allan Border Field on Tuesday, striking with her second delivery to set the tone for a commanding day from Australia’s bowlers.

The 33-year-old produced a trademark inswinger to trap opener Pratika Rawal lbw, underlining her enduring threat with the new ball. It was an immediate statement from a bowler who had gone from being omitted from the ODI squad to reclaiming her spot following a late injury change.

“I've been joking with them all the time that they can't get rid of me that easily. It's nice to be back in the squad and back in the team as well. Making an impact with the new ball is what I was brought in to do ... it's nice to be able to do that and just feel good behind the ball again,” Schutt told reporters at Hobart Airport on Wednesday.

“That's your job as an opening bowler, we're all looking for wickets early. In the Powerplay, it's a risk- reward situation with only two out, and I was lucky enough to get the ball moving and got the wicket early,” she added.

Schutt finished with 2-42 from nine overs, a return that carried historical significance. The haul lifted her past Lisa Sthalekar into third place on Australia’s all-time women’s ODI wicket-takers list, now trailing only Cathryn Fitzpatrick (180 wickets) and Ellyse Perry (166).

Her presence in the XI had not been guaranteed. Initially left out of the ODI squad for the India series, Schutt remained part of the broader group but was overlooked for the three T20Is, with fellow quicks Kim Garth and Darcie Brown preferred.

When selectors announced the squads in January, national selector Shawn Flegler clarified that the omission of Schutt did not mean the end of her ODI career. It was mainly due to tactical reasons, such as tailoring the team for home conditions and wanting to increase Brown’s exposure to the format with her fast pace. However, fate played a role when Garth sustained a quad injury, which sidelined her from the ODI series and opened the door for Schutt’s return.

The seamer acknowledged the disappointment of missing out during the T20Is but said the reasoning had been clearly communicated.

“Extra pace (in Brown) was the main (reason) against the Indian side. And I understand – it's disappointing sitting on the sidelines – but again, it's part of the job that you do, being on the sidelines, and you've still got to really support your team and run the drinks well and try not to be too sour about it,” she said.

“Obviously, I had my moments with the coaching staff when I was told. But apart from that, you crack on, it's part of the job, and you've just got to take the chance when it comes,” she added.

Australia arrived in Hobart on Wednesday and will train at Bellerive Oval on Thursday ahead of Friday’s second ODI. With the multi-format series locked at four points apiece, Schutt’s resurgence could prove pivotal as the hosts look to wrest back momentum.

--IANS