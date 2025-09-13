Bumrah’s leadership makes India’s attack ‘invincible’: Wasim Akram

Guwahati, Sept 13: Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, now busy with the mike in the Asia Cup commentary box, praised India’s current team as the most formidable side in world cricket. During a special media interaction with The Assam Tribune and a few selected publications, Akram lauded Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership of the bowling attack and called the Indian side “invincible”.

On comparing different eras

Akram dismissed comparisons between cricketers of different generations. “In the 1990s, batters were more defensive. If you bowled a good delivery, they would block or leave it. Now, even in Test cricket, a brilliant ball can be hit out of the park. Bowlers today face more pressure, so I give them more credit,” he said.

He praised India’s bowling strength, highlighting Bumrah’s role. “They’ve shown time and again that they are among the best attacks in the world, led by the number one bowler right now, Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

On managing Bumrah’s workload

Akram supported India’s rotation policy for Bumrah. “It’s impossible for any human being to play three formats all the time. Bumrah is special. If he needs rest, you give him rest. India also has good backup bowlers like Siraj, who bowled his heart out in England,” he said.

On India-Pakistan rivalry

Calling the India-Pakistan matches “fun”, Akram urged fans to maintain perspective. “Intensity will always be there, but at the end of the day, it’s only a game. Somebody has to win, somebody has to lose. Unlike in our region, Western fans move on quickly. We must adopt that mindset,” he said.

He stressed on controlled aggression. “Players must be aggressive but respectful. The crowd follows the players’ behaviour,” Akram noted.

On social media pressure

Akram admitted the modern game brings different challenges. “In our time, there was no social media. We didn’t know who was abusing us. Now players know, and that’s added pressure. Gen Z must understand it’s just a game,” he remarked.

On pitches in UAE

Discussing the pitches, Akram said both Dubai and Abu Dhabi have offered good tracks for T20 cricket. “In Dubai, 175 to 180 is a winning total. If you chase against India, you cannot get bogged down against their spinners in the middle overs,” he observed, adding that weather may dry up the square as the tournament progresses.

On India’s rise

Akram labelled the present Indian team as the strongest in decades. “For the last five years, India have been among the best sides. They won in Australia, they won in England. Their batting line-up, from (Sunil) Gavaskar to Sachin (Tendulkar), (Rahul) Dravid, (Sourav) Ganguly, Virat (Kohli), Rohit (Sharma) and now (Shubman) Gill and Abhishek (Sharma), shows a legacy of confidence. This side is mentally and physically strong,” he said.

Asked if this was the most invincible Indian side ever, Akram replied, “I think so. In the 1990s, it was 60-40, with Pakistan mostly favourites. Now, India are favourites against any team.”

On 1986 Sharjah thriller

Recalling the famous India-Pakistan clash in Sharjah where Javed Miandad hit a last-ball six, Akram laughed: “That was one of the most memorable games early in my career. And Miandad hit it using my bat. He never returned it!”

Akram said the six was unusual for that era. “Back then, you hardly saw last-ball sixes. For me, as a 19-year-old, it was an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

It was the final of the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup. Pakistan won by one wicket.