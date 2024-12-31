Bumrah captain, Jaiswal other Indian in Cricket Australia's Test Team of 2024

Melbourne, Dec 31: Cricket Australia has named India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah as captain of the Men's Test Team of the Year 2024. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is the other Indian named in the diverse playing XI featuring players from six countries. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and pacer Josh Hazlewood are the two players from the Australian team to feature in the multinational 11.

England's prolific batter Joe Root, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook along with New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry are included in the side. Keshav Maharaj from South Africa and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis are sole representations from their countries.

India's 22-year-old batting prodigy Jaiswal showcased veteran like composure throughout 2024. His back-to-back double centuries in February secured a home Test series win against England, while his brilliant 161 in Perth proved decisive. Jaiswal set records for most runs by an Indian opener in a calendar year and most sixes (36) globally in a year.

England’s Duckett impressed with his aggressive approach, scoring hundreds in Rajkot (153) and Multan (114) despite defeats. His strike rate of 87.04 underlined his value in England's attacking strategy. Root added six centuries in 2024, including twin hundreds against Sri Lanka at Lord’s and an unbeaten 262 in Multan, helping England secure a remarkable win over Pakistan. His consistency and all-round contributions, including 11 wickets, highlighted another stellar year.

New Zealand’s Ravindra edged Kane Williamson for his heroics in a historic series win in India, including a match winning 134 in the first Test. He also scored a double century against South Africa at home. Brook shone with series defining hundreds against New Zealand and a stunning 317 in Multan, showcasing his match winning brilliance under pressure.

Sri Lanka's Mendis, who began the year as a fringe player, ended with 1,000 runs in 13 innings, matching Bradman’s record. His four centuries underlined a breakout year. Australia's Carey was exceptional behind the stumps with 46 dismissals, while his unbeaten 98 in Christchurch was one of the year’s best fourth innings knocks.

Henry emerged as New Zealand’s key bowler, highlighted by his 5-15 against India. Bumrah’s 2024 was historic, with 71 wickets in 13 matches at 14.92, making him a standout bowler in the year. Australia’s Hazlewood maintained excellence with a sub-14 bowling average, while South Africa’s Maharaj proved pivotal in consecutive series wins, cementing his place in this XI.

Cricket Australia Men's Test of the Year 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Josh Hazlewood, Keshav Maharaj.